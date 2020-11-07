Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: A look at his path-breaking performances

New Delhi: The legendary megastar Kamal Haasan celebrates his birthday on November 7. On the superstar's birthday, fans are thronging Twitter with their best wishes and showering the actor with immense love.

On his birthday, let's take a look at his some of this most powerful performances so far:

Aval Appadithan

Anbe Sivam

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Raja Paarvai

Virumaandi

Sadma

Hey Ram

Gunaa

Varumayin Niram Sivappu

Saagar

Mahanadhi

Chachi 420

Swati Mutyam

Dasavathaaram

Vishwaroopam

Haasan started off his film career as a child artist in Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma (1960) which even won him the President's Gold Medal. He then starred as the main lead in 1975 drama Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander.

For Moondram Pirai (1983), Haasan won his first National Film Award. The megastar was appreciated for Mani Ratnam's Nayagan (1987) and S Shankar's Indian (1996).

In 1979, Haasan was awarded the Kalaimamani award, the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. He was honoured with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Chevalier) in 2016. Interestingly, Haasan has won three National Film Awards, the second-most by any Indian actor, and nineteen Filmfare Awards.

Here's wishing Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday!