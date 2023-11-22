Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Zig-Zag Dance Moves To OG Hairstyle - Shehzaada Star Is A Trendsetter On Internet

NEW DELHI: Kartik Aaryan has become a phenomenon in the showbiz world. The actor's craze amidst the masses keeps increasing with every passing year and the young actor works hard to keep the euphoria alive for him among the crowds. Whether it is his dance steps or his unique way to promote films – the masses and the industry takes notice of his moves and gets everyone inspired. Today we list down the various aspects where Kartik Aaryan has proved to be a trendsetter and how the world follows him.

Dance Like Kartik Aaryan

Whether it is 'Dheeme-Dheeme' hookstep that got even Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan hooked onto, or his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title song hookstep – the world goes insane when he takes to the dance floor. He does some smooth moves with swag and makes sure that everyone dances along with him – and quite literally the masses do so. Every time he drops a hookstep, netizens and dance-lovers quickly ape his steps and jump into his hookstep challenge on social media. A special hashtag is also coined for him - #DanceLikeKartikAaryan – because netizens are addicted to his fiery moves.

Hair Goals

Lambe Baalo ka Swag hi Alag hai __

In the past - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan –have set trends with their hairstyle that goes down as Iconic hairdos at the movies. In present times, Kartik is the only young actor to have such a tremendous effect on men with his hairstyle. His messy yet stylish hairdo has been the talk of the town and topic of discussion on chat shows and a hashtag - #HairLikeKartikAaryan has also been attached to his mane style. The girls love his sexy hairstyle and find another reason to fall for him and the boys are taking some big inspiration lessons from this heartthrob.

Monologue-Man

Aatey hee dhamaka – that’s how one would talk about 'the outsider' Kartik Aaryan’s journey at the films. He came and he made a lasting impact with his long breathless, one-take monologue in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' (2011). His dialogue-delivery and his comic timing For a debut film was outstanding - people knew, he’s something to watch out for. Later he even did another monologue in the sequel of the film and boy, he made sure that everyone gets to know – that there is no one like him when it comes to monologues - Trendsetter, truly!

The COVID Monologue

In the age of internet and going viral, people usually do absurd things and sometimes silly. But trust Kartik Aaryan to get trending when the need of the hour is to enlighten people and he does it in the right way. On the onset of the deadly COVID pandemic in India in 2020, people didn’t take things seriously initially and Kartik took to his social media and did a monologue asking people why it is safe to be inside your homes. The video went so viral that millions of views on this video were gathered in a couple of hours and the video broke the internet. Getting things trending on social media – is just another day in this actor’s life.

Promotional Master

What Kartik Aaryan has started with his film promotions, is something that the other fellow actors follow. During 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' release, the actor went on to promote the film in various cities even after its release. The actor did it passionately and trade talk was that the actor's promotional strategy surely helped the film to earn its No 1 spot at the Box Office. The actor’s strategical moves was closely watched by the industry and it is said that some production houses even called his strategy-moves it the Kartik Aaryan formulae and implemented them in their movie-promotions. From dropping his movie songs and trailers at a specific 11:11 timing or making city-tours post release – his game-plan has been followed by others.