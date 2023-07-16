Happy Birthday Katrina: Vicky Kaushal Posts Romantic Pics From Vacation On Wife's 40th Birthday

New Delhi: Taking the internet by a storm, Vicky Kaushal shared lovely pictures on wife-actress Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday. Turning 40 on July 16, Katrina Kaif was showered with birthday wishes from her wide pool of fans.

Among many celebrities and fans, adorable husband Vicky Kaushal wished her too and wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!"

With an eyeful sea visible, both the actors are setting some major travel goals here. Fans were quick enough to react to the love post. One user wrote, "The most adorable couple." Another commented, "The perfect couple of Bollywood."

A day earlier, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021.