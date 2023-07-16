trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636428
Happy Birthday Katrina: Vicky Kaushal Posts Romantic Pics From Vacation On Wife's 40th Birthday

Turning 40 on July 16, Katrina Kaif was showered with birthday wishes from her wide pool of fans. A day earlier, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vicky Kaushal shared pictures on wife-actress Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday
  • Katrina Kaif turned 40 on July 16

Happy Birthday Katrina: Vicky Kaushal Posts Romantic Pics From Vacation On Wife's 40th Birthday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taking the internet by a storm, Vicky Kaushal shared lovely pictures on wife-actress Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday. Turning 40 on July 16, Katrina Kaif was showered with birthday wishes from her wide pool of fans. 

Among many celebrities and fans, adorable husband Vicky Kaushal wished her too and wrote, "In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!" 

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

With an eyeful sea visible, both the actors are setting some major travel goals here. Fans were quick enough to react to the love post. One user wrote, "The most adorable couple." Another commented, "The perfect couple of Bollywood." 

A day earlier, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. 

