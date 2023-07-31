Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Actress Flaunts Her Perfect Curves In Black Swimsuit

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bollywood actress Kiara Advani just dropped a video from her dreamy vacation. Looking chic in a black and white swimsuit, Kiara can be seen jumping off a cliff with husband Siddharth Malhotra. As Kiara turns 31, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress is setting some major travel goals for the netizens. Recently, she set the runway ablaze with her look in Falguni and Shane Peacock. Post that, Kiara left for a birthday vacation with her loved ones. Now, an inside video from the celebrations has surfaced.

Another picture, which is making the rounds on social media, displays the beautiful actress can be seen with a knife in her hand and her eyes closed as she is about to cut the cake. The cake was designed just perfectly for a 'shopaholic' Kiara.

On the morning of July 28, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Later, Kiara had shared a selfie of the two of them from inside the airport.