New Delhi: Born on 2 September 1971 in Mysore, Karnataka, Kiccha Sudeepa is a big name in Kannada cinema today. Fans eagerly wait for his films and he has a fanbase of millions.

Kichcha Sudeepa has shown his strength not only in Kannada but also in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. 'Vikrant Rona' actor also hosts 'Bigg Boss Kannada' and garners accolades.

Sudeepa's real name is Sudeepa Sanjeev, but he puts Kichcha in front of his name, what is the reason for this? Let us tell you.

Very few people are aware of the reason behind 'Kiccha' in front of Sudeepa's name. He got this name because of the 2001 film 'Hucha'. Sudeep's character Kichcha in the film was liked by the audience so much that both Sudeepa's name and career reached heights and since then he started putting Kichcha in front of his name.

Talking about Sudeepa's hit films, he has shown his strength in films like 'Sparsha', 'Hucha', 'Veera Madakari', 'Run', 'Hebbuli', 'The Villain', 'Pehelwan.' He has won the Kannada Filmfare Best Actor Award for three consecutive years for 'Hucha', 'Nandini' and 'Swathi Muthu.'

Kichcha Sudeepa has now become a Pan-India star with his amazing performances. Although very few people know that Sudeep started his career with TV. After working i TV serial 'Prema Kadambari', Sudeep started his cinematic career in the year 1997 with Thayva. However, he got his real identity from SS Rajamouli's film 'Eega', also known as 'Makkhi.'

Along with acting, Kichcha has spread his wings in direction, singing and screenwriting.

Kichha has given his voice as a singer in about 20 films. He has also worked in Hindi cinema. Sudeepa made his debut in Hindi cinema with Ram Gopal Varma's film 'Phoonk' released in the year 2008 and after that, he also appeared in 'Run', 'Phoonk 2', 'Raktcharitra' and 'Dabangg 3'. The actor shares a special bond with Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan.