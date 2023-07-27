Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon! Revisiting Her Best On-Screen Chemistry

Kriti Sanon is a stunner with remarkable talent. The actress is celebrating her 31st birthday on July 27. She was 21 when she made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff with Heropanti. Directed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti won her the Filmfare Best Debutant Actress award. Since then, she never looked back and her stature has only risen. Over the last few years, Kriti has earned the spot of an A-lister in Bollywood thanks to her hard work and acting skills. As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best on-screen pairings that garnered applause from fans and critics alike.

Kartik Aaryan: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have done films like Luka Chuppi and Shehzada together. While Luka Chuppi was released in 2019, Shehzada was released this year. The on-screen couple was appreciated for their chemistry in Luka Chuppi, which was a hit among masses. The concept of the film revolved around live-in relationships in small towns of India. Both actors mesmerized their fans with their top-notch performances. On the other hand, Shehzada fell flat at the box-office. Despite this, the couple’s chemistry in the songs of the film made headlines.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon also appeared with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, Raabta. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film was a love story. The duo’s adorable chemistry won the hearts of many. Speculations were also rife that Kriti and Sushant were dating each other.

Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff is Kriti Sanon’s first co-star. 2014's commercial success Heropanti introduced both the actors in Bollywood. The film and managed to earn Rs 72.6 crores at the box office. The fresh pairing of the dynamic duo and their chemistry was appreciated. Now, both have reunited for Vikas Bahl's action comedy, Ganapath Part 1, eight years after their last pairing.

Varun Dhawan: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya was released on OTT. The duo’s chemistry in the film grabbed eyeballs. Moreover, their appearance in the song Apna Bana Le is a complete delight to watch. The two actors also worked together in the 2015 released, Dilwale, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.