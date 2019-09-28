Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Here's looking at some of her popular songs

New Delhi: Many singers have come and gone but the one that continues to remain is our favourite Lata Mangeshkar.

The ultimate queen of melodies is an inspiration for the generations to come. She has a career span of over seven decades and is also the second vocalist to have ever been awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. Her contribution to the music industry is immense and she will forever rule hearts with her soulful singing.

The legend turns 90 today and on her special day, let's have a look at some of her best songs:

Aap ki nazro ne samjha pyaar ke kabil mujhe

This track is still one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood.

Ajeeb dastan hai yeh

What is life but a journey? Lata Ji's voice added charm to the already beautiful song.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

A sensual, soft and melodious track!

Lag Ja Gale Se Phir

Nothing can express the pain a lover goes through after being separated from his/her partner.

Dekha Ek Khwab

Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum

Lata Mangeshkar is the second vocalist after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001