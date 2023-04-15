Happy Birthday Mandira Bedi: 'Shanti' To Sports Commentary, Know All About 'DDLJ' Actress

New Delhi: Mandira Bedi is one name that needs no introduction, she has been in the industry for decades now and has been ruling multiple roles. The actress is turning 51 today and one can not believe that she is a day older than 29, well, that's what her fans say! Mandira has always been an active social media user, she inspires her fans with her workout videos. Today, as the actress turns a year older, let us revisit her past and know all about her struggle.

Mandira was born in Kolkata in 1972 to parents Virinder Singh and Geeta Bedi. She made her debut in the year 1994 with the television show 'Shanti'. Actress motivates the youth to work out and take good care of their fitness. At the age of 51, she looks so young that she can be the brand ambassador of any campaign named as 'ageing like a fine wine.'

From Television, movies to sports, let us unveil the surprising struggle of Mandira Bedi.

Stardom from TV

Mandira Bedi became a household name with her first TV serial 'Shanti.' After this, she worked in hit TV shows like 'Aurat', 'Dushman' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

Actress Mandira Bedi

Along with this, she also appeared in several films one after the other, including Yash Raj Chopra's landmark film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. She made her OTT debut a few months ago and has also appeared in a web series. Television's Shanti had now become a big personality.

Sports Fan

Mandira Bedi hosted the cricket tournament in 2003 and then there was no looking back. After this, she also hosted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006 and then the Indian Premier League season 2.

First female sports commentator

The recently started IPL season 16 was also hosted by Mandira Bedi, where stars like Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia gave their performances. Mandira was one of the first few women to host a cricket tournament on television.

Mandira Bedi personal life

Mandira married Raj Kaushal, a Bollywood director-producer on 14 February 1999. Raj passed away in June 2021 due to a heart attack. She has a son and a daughter, Vir and Tara.