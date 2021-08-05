हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meghan Markle

Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Tapping into her style statement as she turns 40!

 

Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Tapping into her style statement as she turns 40!

 

New Delhi: Actress turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has always been a style icon. She never really disappointed fans with her outfit choices.

Before marrying into Royal blood, Meghan had a social media presence because of her acting prowess and was appreciated for her fashion sense too. Alongside ‘The Tig’ she also started two clothing lines. And with her blooming actor career as ‘Rachel Zane’ in ‘Suits’, she got involved in charity focusing on women’s issues and social justice.

With Meghan turning 40, let us take a look at some of her style statements.

Bold Colours – We have seen Meghan wearing bold and bright colours from blues and greens to reds and purple. She is always managed to look fabulous and graceful.

Meghan Markle happy birthday

Skirts and shirts – This is a combination that defines her personal style. Combining shirts and skirts is one combination by Meghan that just always looks perfect. Be it leather or a pleated skirt this combination by her never goes wrong.

Meghan Markle happy birthday

Casual Denim – We’ve seen Meghan wearing denim as casual wear and she always ends up looking such a chic elegant lady. From denim jackets to fitted jeans she just makes them all work in harmony.  

Meghan Markle happy birthday

Coats and trenches – A royal outfit at work is never complete without a coat or a trench. Meghan loves to pair a Blazer, a coat or a trench with her outfits. Making them look more formal and official.

meghan Markle happy birthday

Sued pump lover –  She has been quite often spotted wearing Sued Pumps from royal ceremonies to official meetings. The only thing that changes is either the height of her heel or the colour of her pumps.

One-piece outfits – Be it her fit to flair or belt dresses, she always looks stunning in them all. Meghan wears a lot of one-piece dresses for her official and royal work with clean and classy silhouettes.

meghan Markle happy birthday

Earlier this year,  in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, shot near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in California, they opened up on their decision to step back as frontline royals and whether they have any regrets about moving away.

Here's wishing Meghan Markle a very happy birthday!
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Meghan MarkleMeghan Markle birthdayHappy Birthday Meghan MarklePrince HarryRoyal Family
Next
Story

CBI is deliberately silent on this matter: Maha Congress on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Must Watch

PT8M56S

Kashmir 2.0: Two years of Article 370 abrogation