Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: Tapping into her style statement as she turns 40!

New Delhi: Actress turned Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has always been a style icon. She never really disappointed fans with her outfit choices.

Before marrying into Royal blood, Meghan had a social media presence because of her acting prowess and was appreciated for her fashion sense too. Alongside ‘The Tig’ she also started two clothing lines. And with her blooming actor career as ‘Rachel Zane’ in ‘Suits’, she got involved in charity focusing on women’s issues and social justice.

With Meghan turning 40, let us take a look at some of her style statements.

Bold Colours – We have seen Meghan wearing bold and bright colours from blues and greens to reds and purple. She is always managed to look fabulous and graceful.

Skirts and shirts – This is a combination that defines her personal style. Combining shirts and skirts is one combination by Meghan that just always looks perfect. Be it leather or a pleated skirt this combination by her never goes wrong.

Casual Denim – We’ve seen Meghan wearing denim as casual wear and she always ends up looking such a chic elegant lady. From denim jackets to fitted jeans she just makes them all work in harmony.

Coats and trenches – A royal outfit at work is never complete without a coat or a trench. Meghan loves to pair a Blazer, a coat or a trench with her outfits. Making them look more formal and official.

Sued pump lover – She has been quite often spotted wearing Sued Pumps from royal ceremonies to official meetings. The only thing that changes is either the height of her heel or the colour of her pumps.

One-piece outfits – Be it her fit to flair or belt dresses, she always looks stunning in them all. Meghan wears a lot of one-piece dresses for her official and royal work with clean and classy silhouettes.

Earlier this year, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, shot near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in California, they opened up on their decision to step back as frontline royals and whether they have any regrets about moving away.

Here's wishing Meghan Markle a very happy birthday!

