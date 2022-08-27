New Delhi: Neha Dhupia is one of the boldest actresses in the industry today. She never fears talking about what she thinks is right and fans love her for it.

Neha was born on 27th August' 1980 to an Indian Navy officer. She won the title of 'Femina Miss India' in the year 2002 and later became an actress.

Today, as she turns a year older, let's recall the times she landed in the news o trouble for her controversial statements.

It's her choice!

During the Roadies show, a male contestant told the truth that his girlfriend was cheating on him. This young man had told that his girlfriend was having relationships with five other boys other than him and when he got to know about this, he slapped her fiercely.

On this, the judge of the show Neha Dhupia got angry at the young man and said, "How dare you? It's her choice, she can date or be with as many men as she wants to... you shouldn't have slapped her." Neha was badly trolled for this!

#NoFilterNeha

There is another controversy linked with the Bollywood actress. Neha Dhupia's show #NoFilterNeha was attended by many celebrities. In the show, many said things that later became an issue.

Neha wanted to bring Shah Rukh Khan as a guest on her show. While doing this, she had said in the show that only two things are sold in the film industry, one sex and the other, Shah Rukh Khan. Controversy arose over this statement as fans were unhappy with it.

Many such controversies are linked to Neha as she is one of the most fierce actors in Bollywood.