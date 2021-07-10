Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri! 'Bepanah Pyaar’ actor trends on Twitter

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri turns a year older today i.e, on July 10, 2021.

Pearl kick-started his career as a model and appeared in several famous brands’ commercials including Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Pizza Hut. After few years, he made up his mind to pursue his career as an actor.

He made his acting debut in Television with a supporting role in ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ in 2013.

The actor shot to fame with a musical drama ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil’ opposite Asmita Sood. He further starred in shows including ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’ to name a few.

He got his biggest break with the third season of Ekta Kapoor's most successful supernatural franchise ‘Naagin.’ He became more popular with a romantic mystery thriller ‘Bepanah Pyaar.’

On his special day, let’s take a look at what his fans have to say about the actor.

Wish u a very Happy Birthdayyy to the Most Handsome in the Universe #pearlvpuri HAPPY BIRTHDAY PEARL pic.twitter.com/DQYkGtJNO0 — Lalitha Gowda (@LalithaGowda6) July 9, 2021

Tere Ishq ki deeewangi, sir pe chaddd ke bole...

.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PEARL#PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/zFXdsT2akG — Pragati (@Pragati40369377) July 9, 2021

Wish u many many happy returns of the day PEARLIE@pearlvpuri

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PEARL#PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/9EBVkh5kpK — Bhani (@bhaniPEARL) July 9, 2021

Happy birthday to this gentleman!!#PearlVPuri

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PEARL pic.twitter.com/iCHMY8qQoc — Zaira (@zaira_gill) July 9, 2021

Wishing a very happy to the most sweetest person in this world one and only Pearl v Puri.

I hope that you enjoy each and every movement of the day love you sooooooooo much Pearly.

I admire you you for your never ending wisdom, you good heart

Have a hearty birthday #PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/n6kVMuknNO — Pearbhi_fan_ (@MuskanSatija2) July 10, 2021

PEARL V PURI CONTROVERSY

For the unversed, recently, Pearl was arrested on June 4, 2021, by Mumbai Police after a complaint was filed by a minor girl against the actor. The case dates back to 4 years reportedly. The girl alleged that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in the TV industry. A Vasai Court sent the actor to 14 days of judicial custody.

He has been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor has been arrested under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

Meanwhile, several friends and industry colleagues such as Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna among others took to social media to express their support for Pearl V Puri.

Currently, Pearl V Puri is out on bail.

We wish Pearl a very Happy Birthday!