हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri

Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri! 'Bepanah Pyaar’ actor trends on Twitter

Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri turns a year older today i.e, on July 10, 2021. On his special day, let’s take a look at what his fans have to say about the actor.   

Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri! &#039;Bepanah Pyaar’ actor trends on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri turns a year older today i.e, on July 10, 2021. 

Pearl kick-started his career as a model and appeared in several famous brands’ commercials including Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Pizza Hut. After few years, he made up his mind to pursue his career as an actor. 

He made his acting debut in Television with a supporting role in ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ in 2013.

The actor shot to fame with a musical drama ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil’ opposite Asmita Sood. He further starred in shows including ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’ to name a few.

He got his biggest break with the third season of Ekta Kapoor's most successful supernatural franchise ‘Naagin.’ He became more popular with a romantic mystery thriller ‘Bepanah Pyaar.’

On his special day, let’s take a look at what his fans have to say about the actor. 

 

PEARL V PURI CONTROVERSY

For the unversed, recently, Pearl was arrested on June 4, 2021, by Mumbai Police after a complaint was filed by a minor girl against the actor. The case dates back to 4 years reportedly. The girl alleged that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in the TV industry. A Vasai Court sent the actor to 14 days of judicial custody. 

He has been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor has been arrested under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

Meanwhile, several friends and industry colleagues such as Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna among others took to social media to express their support for Pearl V Puri.

Currently, Pearl V Puri is out on bail. 

We wish Pearl a very Happy Birthday!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthday Pearl V PuriPearl V Puri birthday specialnaagin 3Bepanah Pyaar fame
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra slays in glamorous white dress, shares pics from visit to restaurant Sona in NYC!

Must Watch

PT2M24S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day