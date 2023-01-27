MUMBAI: Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after 'Bigg Boss 13', turned a year older on Friday (Jan 27) and she ringed in her birthday surrounded by love and happiness. On the occasion, Shehnaaz shared a special video with her fans that gave a sneak peek into her birthday eve celebrations. In the video, she could be seen cutting a couple of cakes, surrounded by her team, family, and friends at a hotel suite.

Actor Varun Sharma was also spotted at her birthday celebrations. She laughed and danced to the tunes of the birthday song that people around her sang for her, looking beautiful as ever in a printed salwar kurta. She even smashed cake on her brother Shehbaaz's face and had a little banter with him when he tried doing the same.

As she cut the cake, Shehnaaz's friend asked her to 'make a wish' to which she candidly replied saying, "main wish nahi maangti..." Later, Shehnaaz ended the video by announcing "Happy birthday to me!" and the whole video looked quite fun and wholesome.

She captioned the video, "A year older... Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude".

Check out the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill started her career in the Punjabi music and film industry and made much noise with her adorable antiques in Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. She grabbed all the attention for her bond with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. After the show got over, the duo was reported being in a relationship. However, none of them ever confirmed the same.

Shehnaaz is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Recently, the makers dropped the first official teaser of the film, also starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse of her. In one of the scenes, Shehnaaz appeared dressed in a pink and green saree as she walked along with Salman Khan.

As per reports, Shehnaaz will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer. Talking about music, she recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' recently which took the internet by storm.

The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.