SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: The actress Is A Social Media Powerhouse, Here's Proof

If we talk about Shraddha's social media feed, amongst all her contemporaries she has the most natural content - where she depicts her real self rather than a made-up one.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  This is one of the major reasons why Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses on the gram' with a humongous follower base of 78.7 Million.
  • This is one of the major reasons why Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses on the gram' with a humongous follower base of 78.7 Million.

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: The actress Is A Social Media Powerhouse, Here's Proof

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is the most-loved actor on social media and rightly so. The diva is extremely grounded and shares her day-to-day life in the most organic way. 

If we talk about Shraddha's social media feed, amongst all her contemporaries she has the most natural content - where she depicts her real self rather than a made-up one.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

The content that the actress posts is not agency-made content, but natural and relatable. If we scroll through Shraddha's feed, one can see her profile is very simple and basic with pictures of her family, her furball - Shyloh, pictures with her team. This is one of the major reasons why Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses on the gram' with a humongous follower base of 78.7 Million. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha(@shraddhakapoor)

In a world full of filtered faces, Shraddha is one of the real ones and her social media is a replica of the same. Not all these pictures are agency made or professionally clicked, yet the actress has managed to garner everybody’s attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

She is indeed a social media powerhouse! Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is hearing up for the release of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.

Shraddha Kapoorshraddha kapoor moviesShraddha Kapoor TJMMShraddha Kapoor instagram

