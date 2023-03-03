Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: The actress Is A Social Media Powerhouse, Here's Proof

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is the most-loved actor on social media and rightly so. The diva is extremely grounded and shares her day-to-day life in the most organic way.

If we talk about Shraddha's social media feed, amongst all her contemporaries she has the most natural content - where she depicts her real self rather than a made-up one.

The content that the actress posts is not agency-made content, but natural and relatable. If we scroll through Shraddha's feed, one can see her profile is very simple and basic with pictures of her family, her furball - Shyloh, pictures with her team. This is one of the major reasons why Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses on the gram' with a humongous follower base of 78.7 Million.

In a world full of filtered faces, Shraddha is one of the real ones and her social media is a replica of the same. Not all these pictures are agency made or professionally clicked, yet the actress has managed to garner everybody’s attention.

She is indeed a social media powerhouse! Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is hearing up for the release of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has 'Stree 2' in the pipeline.