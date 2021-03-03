Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor! These unknown facts about Baaghi 3 actress will surprise you

New Delhi: Bollywood's perfect girl-next-door, Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 3. The stunner has a huge fan following who love to throng theatres and watch his entertaining outings on the big screen.

The 34-year-old gorgeous face made her foray into acting in the 2010 release Teen Patti, followed by a lead debut in Luv Ka The End in 2011. However, it was with Aashiqui 2 which released in 2013 that Shraddha Kapoor gained massive fandom.

On her special day, let's take a look at some of her lesser-known facts:

- Born to actor Shakti Kapoor and mother Shivangi Kapoor, the actress is a mix of Punjabi-Marathi and Konkani decent.

- She is the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

- Shraddha did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai but at 15, she moved to the American School of Bombay, where Athiya Shetty and actor Tiger Shroff were her pals.

- She is actively involved in charitable work.

- In 2016, Forbes featured her as one of the most successful Asians under the age of 30. Also in 2015, the Indian edition of the magazine featured her in their annual Celebrity 100 list.

- Eastern Eye in 2018 named her as one of the 8 sexiest women in Bollywood. And in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor became the third most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram.

- She was also named the Hottest Vegetarian by Peta India.

Last year, Shraddha celebrated her birthday at Aashadaan - a charitable trust which houses special kids, HIV-positive affected patients and senior citizens.

Shraddha Kapoor has worked in several blockbuster movies in her career. She is also a trained singer and loves to croon. She was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.

Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor!