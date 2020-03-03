हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
special kids

Shraddha Kapoor makes her birthday special, celebrates with kids and senior citizens - Pics

Shraddha Kapoor visited Ashadaan - a charitable organisation which houses special kids, HIV-positive affected patients and senior citizens. 

Shraddha Kapoor makes her birthday special, celebrates with kids and senior citizens - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and the quintessential girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 3 and she made sure to make her birthday special in every which way possible. She visited Ashadaan - a charitable organisation which houses special kids, HIV-positive affected patients and senior citizens. 

Shraddha took to her Instagram and shared pictures, videos from her special visit. In the caption, she wrote: "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla."

Ashadaan kids and senior citizens too were elated to meet Shraddha, who spent quality time with them. She even cut her birthday cake and had a hearty laugh with everyone, sharing some memorable moments. 

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of actioner 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

 

Tags:
special kidssenior citizensdifferently-abledShraddha KapoorashadaanShraddha Kapoor birthdayhappy birthday shraddha kapoor
