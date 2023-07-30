Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: New And Upcoming Movies Of Bollywood's Heartthrob

New Delhi: Bollywood's heartthrob Sonu Sood has turned 50 today. 'Dabangg' actor known for his philanthropic initiatives is much-loved by the fans and critics alike. Sonu is gearing up for his next action thriller film ‘Fateh’ which will go on the floors this year. Another movie which pumped the fans with excitement is 'Sreemanta.' Helmed by Writer-director Hassan Ramesh, Sonu Sood played the lead.

According to Filmibeat, 'Madha Gaja Raja (MGR)' is all set to release in Tamil in 2023. While the Telugu version will hit the theatres in 2024. Like a fresh breeze in 2022, Sonu returned to the screens with 'Acharya', which starred megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. In this Koratala Siva's directorial, Sonu Sood played an antagonist. In 2022, the actor played a crucial role in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj.' However, the film did not receive a favourable response from critics and audience.

Sood is known for his role in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He has delivered several hits like ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Kandireega’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Kurukshetra’, among many others.