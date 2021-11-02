हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Happy Birthday SRK: Fans flock Mannat to greet superstar on his D-Day

"Happy Birthday Shah Rukh," fans shout outside Mannat, anticipating a glimpse of the superstar on his 56th birthday.

Happy Birthday SRK: Fans flock Mannat to greet superstar on his D-Day

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old on Tuesday (November 2). The actor who rules the hearts of millions had a flock of fans crowding outside his Mumbai residence Mannat shouting, “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh.” This year’s celebration is going to be special as it comes after a tumultuous time for King Khan’s family. Aryan Khan, SRK’s eldest son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in an alleged drugs case. The star kid was finally released on October 30th on bail.

When Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Jail, SRK’s fans crowded outside Mannat and danced burst firecrackers, and played dhol to celebrate his homecoming. “Welcome back Prince” and posters with other similar slogans were raised.

Earlier, Shah Rukh’s youngest kid - AbRam Khan also waved at the crowd standing outside his house after his brother was granted bail.

After a long tough time, the mood in Mannat is celebratory. The house was decked up with fairy lights before Aryan Khan came back. The decorations were increased ahead of SRK’s birthday and Diwali. Aryan Khan also has his birthday on November 13.

Hosts of Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Suniel Shetty and others stood beside Shah Rukh Khan and his family during his tough time.

