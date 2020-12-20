Happy birthday, Taimur Ali Khan: Here are some of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son's adorable pics to light up your day!

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan pictures light up our day. Isn't it? The most photographed star kid, who has been an internet sensation right from birth, turns four today (December 20). Yes, Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin is four, already. On Taimur's birthday, we have collated a few of his cute pictures that will make you go aww!

Thanks to Kareena, who debut on Instagram earlier this year, we have got access to some of Taimur's best pictures at home. Scroll through them here:

Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20 in Mumbai. He is Kareena and Saif's first child. The star couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time soon. Kareena's pregnancy was announced in August.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," Kareena and Saif said in a statement.

Happy birthday, Taimur Ali Khan!