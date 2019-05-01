close

Thala Ajith

Happy birthday Thala Ajith trends high on Twitter!

Thala Ajith has acted in 57 films so far.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Thala Ajith turns a year older today and as he celebrates his 47th birthday on May 1, his fan army on Twitter has made sure to make 'Happy Birthday Thala' a top trend on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the best Twitter wishes:

Thala Ajith has worked in superhit Tamil blockbusters. He was first seen in 1990 release 'En Veedu En Kanavar and later made his debut in Amaravathi which hit the screens in 1993.

Movies such as Prema Pusthakam, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala, Kadhal Mannan Vaali, Mugavaree, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Citizen made him a popular star in south.

He starred in blockbuster hits such as Amarkalam, Dheena, Villain, Attahasam, Varalaru, Mankatha, Arrambam, Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam to name a few.

Thala Ajith has acted in 57 films so far. He has also acted in Hindi movies such as 2001 release 'Aśoka' by Santosh Sivan. He also did a cameo in Gauri Shinde's commercially successful venture 'English Vinglish' Tamil version.

Here's wishing Thala Ajith a very happy birthday!

