Happy birthday Thala Ajith trends high on Twitter!

Thala Ajith has worked in superhit Tamil blockbusters. He was first seen in 1990 release 'En Veedu En Kanavar and later made his debut in Amaravathi which hit the screens in 1993.

Movies such as Prema Pusthakam, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala, Kadhal Mannan Vaali, Mugavaree, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Citizen made him a popular star in south.

He starred in blockbuster hits such as Amarkalam, Dheena, Villain, Attahasam, Varalaru, Mankatha, Arrambam, Veeram, Yennai Arindhaal, Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam to name a few.

Thala Ajith has acted in 57 films so far. He has also acted in Hindi movies such as 2001 release 'Aśoka' by Santosh Sivan. He also did a cameo in Gauri Shinde's commercially successful venture 'English Vinglish' Tamil version.

