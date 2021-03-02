हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthdat Tiger Shroff

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Take a sneak-peek at the 'Baaghi' star's spectacular workout

Tiger Shroff is famous for his outstanding action and dance performances and we haven't seen any other actor come even close to what Tiger can do, from somersaults to backflips and cartwheels.

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Take a sneak-peek at the &#039;Baaghi&#039; star&#039;s spectacular workout
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff turned 31 years old on Tuesday (March 2) and we can't get enough of the 'Baaghi' star. Tiger is famous for his outstanding action and dance performances and we haven't seen any other actor come even close to what Tiger can do, from somersaults to backflips and cartwheels. So as a treat to his fans on his birthday, we have curated some of Tigers amazing workout videos. 

 

Tiger has been showered with Birthday wishes family, friends and fans. The actor announced that he will go live on Instagram on his birthday afternoon."Hello my lovelies, i know I was to meet a lot of you tomo but because of the safety protocols we must all abide by and follow we can’t make that happen.Butt…how about we catch up on a live tomo afternoon see u guys there love u," wrote Tiger on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in 'Ganapath', which is directed by Vikas Bahl. Tiger will also be seen in  'Baaghi 4', 'Rambo' and 'Heropanti 2'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthdat Tiger ShroffTiger ShroffTiger Shroff workoutTiger Shroff dance videos
Next
Story

Natasa Stankovic shares photo with her little munchkin Agastya in swimming pool, cricketer Hardik Pandya says this

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Fule Price Hike: CNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR, IGL announces new revisions