Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Take a sneak-peek at the 'Baaghi' star's spectacular workout

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff turned 31 years old on Tuesday (March 2) and we can't get enough of the 'Baaghi' star. Tiger is famous for his outstanding action and dance performances and we haven't seen any other actor come even close to what Tiger can do, from somersaults to backflips and cartwheels. So as a treat to his fans on his birthday, we have curated some of Tigers amazing workout videos.

Tiger has been showered with Birthday wishes family, friends and fans. The actor announced that he will go live on Instagram on his birthday afternoon."Hello my lovelies, i know I was to meet a lot of you tomo but because of the safety protocols we must all abide by and follow we can’t make that happen.Butt…how about we catch up on a live tomo afternoon see u guys there love u," wrote Tiger on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in 'Ganapath', which is directed by Vikas Bahl. Tiger will also be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Rambo' and 'Heropanti 2'.