Diwali 2020

Happy Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and other B-Towners wish fans!

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is performed in the evening, praying for good health, wealth and prosperity. 

Happy Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and other B-Towners wish fans!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali or Deepawali, everyone is seen soaking in the festive spirit. Diwali is associated with lights and diyas, illuminating the lives of friends, family and people around with sweets offered in abundance. Bollywood celebrities too thronged social media to wish fans.

Take a look here: 

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is performed in the evening, praying for good health, wealth and prosperity. It is believed that goddess Lakshmi, bestows her devotees with wealth and prosperity on this day if prayed to with utmost faith and sincerity.

Diwali is one of the major festivals celebrated in the country. Neighbourhoods are beautifully lit-up with lamps, hanging lights and other decorative items. Rangoli designs can be seen outside houses, flower decorations and abundant sweets are stacked up for guests.

This year precautions will be taken due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing, wearing masks, gloves add up to the routine for keeping the COVID-19 outbreak at bay. 

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

 

