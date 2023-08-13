Happy Independence Day 2023: 'Meet' Actress Ashi Singh Says, "We Need To Work As Individuals"

New Delhi: Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, actress Ashi Singh, who is seen as the lead in the fictional drama 'Meet', said Independence for her is about being able to make decisions based on personal values and opinions. Talking about the Independence Day, Ashi said: "Independence for me is about being able to make decisions based on my personal values and opinions that are very important to me. I am proud to be an Indian, and I salute all those who have fought for our freedom.

"As a nation, we have progressed, but we need to work as individuals toward taking a stand for things that are important for the betterment of our country. As a responsible citizen, we must dutifully exercise all our rights and work towards the well-being and progression of our country," she added.

'Meet' is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It formerly starred Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey. After a generation leap, Syed Raza Ahmed and Ashi (in a new avatar) can now be seen as the second generation. It is a remake of Zee Sarthak's 'Sindura Bindu'. The show airs on Zee TV. Ashi made her television debut through the show 'Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters' in 2015.



She was also seen in Gumrah, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. She made a cameo appearance in 'Qaidi Band' as the jailer's daughter. She also played the lead role of Naina Agarwal in 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai'.