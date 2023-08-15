Happy Independence Day: 'Dream Girl' Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Urges Citizens To Salute Tricolor

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to celebrate India’s Independence Day this year. Ayushmann is urging all the citizens of the nation to salute the tricolour, our National Flag, by lending his support to the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration which is a part of the government’s landmark initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The initiative is aimed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Recently, Ayushmann was voted by the TIME magazine as one of ‘The Most Influential Personalities in the World’. Ayushmann has paved his own path in the industry and has now over time become a symbol of trust in India. The Indian Institute of Human Brands or IIHB's TIARA report, which analyses celebrities as brands, has concluded that ‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next 'Dream Girl', a comedy drama will be released on August 25. Ayushmann said, "There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot, and I think this will get translated on screen when people will watch ‘Dream Girl 2’ in theatres. I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film." The 38-year-old actor said he is fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the best comic geniuses of the country like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh in ‘Dream Girl 2’. “To me, we have the best exponents of the comedy genre in our film, the best of the best talents who have excelled in humour in cinema. This is one of the biggest USP’s of ‘Dream Girl 2’ because it promises a super entertaining film to the audiences,” he added.

