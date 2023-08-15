trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649340
Happy Independence Day: From Karan Johar To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Celebrities Extend Wishes For Their Fans

Tinted in the patriotic colour, Bollywood celebrities extended their Independence Day wishes. 

Aug 16, 2023
  • Karan Johar shared the photo of the flag and wrote, “Happy Independence Day”
  • Actor Ajay Devgn shared a calendar quote which read, “Azadi Ka Rasta Azad Khyalo Se Banta Hai’

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Needless to say that this day holds importance like no other. Afterall, our country gained the much-awaited freedom from the colonial rulers. Amid the galore wave of patriotism, bollywood celebrities shared their wishes on Independence Day. 

Actor Ajay Devgn, famous for his role as 'Bhagat Singh, shared a calendar quote which read, “Azadi Ka Rasta Azad Khyalo Se Banta Hai’. 


Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared the photo of the flag and wrote, “Happy Independence Day”.

Looking Sharp, Maniesh Paul held the tricolor high in his post on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy Independence Day. HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD. JAI HIND"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag is winning hearts with her insightful video. Taking to Instagram, the actress penned, "In 2023, as we step closer towards the modern era, it is very important that at the same time we stick true to our roots and teach the same to our future generations. It is necessary to make the younger generations understand the significance of the valuable freedom that our ancestors have earned through their tireless struggle against the colonial rule. May we forever hold this precious freedom closer to our hearts.Happy Independence Day." 

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose on Instagram Stories and said: "Happy Independence Day."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

 

Deepika Padukone changed her Instagram display picture to the Indian flag. Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Happy Independence Day." 

Mahesh Babu said: "Celebrating the spirit of united India, today and every day! Wishing you all a happy #IndependenceDay2023!"

Rajkummar Rao uploaded a photo with the Indian Flag and said: "Happy Independence Day. Bharat Mata ko shat shat Naman #harghartiranga."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

