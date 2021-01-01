Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, texts to send your loved ones!

As we all bid goodbye to an unpleasant and trying 2020, it is time to usher in positivity, growth and a year full of new chances, opportunities and good luck with New Year 2021. It is indeed difficult to forget the trials and tribulations of the past year, but let us look at this new year as a clean slate to start afresh.

While the world cheers to New Year 2021, here are a few wishes you can send your near and dear ones to remind them that they are not alone in these distressing times and you are thinking about them.

1) Here is to hoping that 2021 will bring in COVID-19 vaccine for everyone, and with that a happy, healthy and fit life.

2) On this New Year, let us look forward to New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

3) Let’s make each day a new day

4) May your heart be filled with cheer, your mind with joy, and your days with endless happiness.

5) May all your wishes come true this New Year, may you get the best of all worlds.

6) They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then!

7) Wishing You A New Year, Bursting With Joy, Roaring With Laughter And Full Of Fun. Happy New Year!

8) May this New Year carry away your sorrows and give you the strength to be what you were always meant to be.

9) Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2021!