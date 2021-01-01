हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Year 2021

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, texts to send your loved ones!

As we all bid goodbye to an unpleasant and trying 2020, it is time to usher in positivity, growth and a year full of new chances, opportunities and good luck with New Year 2021. It is indeed difficult to forget the trials and tribulations of the past year, but let us look at this new year as a clean slate to start afresh.

Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, texts to send your loved ones!

As we all bid goodbye to an unpleasant and trying 2020, it is time to usher in positivity, growth and a year full of new chances, opportunities and good luck with New Year 2021. It is indeed difficult to forget the trials and tribulations of the past year, but let us look at this new year as a clean slate to start afresh.

While the world cheers to New Year 2021, here are a few wishes you can send your near and dear ones to remind them that they are not alone in these distressing times and you are thinking about them.

1) Here is to hoping that 2021 will bring in COVID-19 vaccine for everyone, and with that a happy, healthy and fit life.

2) On this New Year, let us look forward to New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

3) Let’s make each day a new day

4) May your heart be filled with cheer, your mind with joy, and your days with endless happiness.

5) May all your wishes come true this New Year, may you get the best of all worlds.

6) They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then!

7) Wishing You A New Year, Bursting With Joy, Roaring With Laughter And Full Of Fun. Happy New Year!

8) May this New Year carry away your sorrows and give you the strength to be what you were always meant to be.

9) Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2021! 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New Year 2021Happy New Year 2021New Year 2021 wishesCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Bollywood celebrities wish Happy New Year 2021 to their fans on Instagram, see pics
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

DNA: Massive fire in the forests of Manipur