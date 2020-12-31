हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Bollywood celebrities wish Happy New Year 2021 to their fans on Instagram, see pics

Bollywood celebrities Disha Patni, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhat, Karina Kapoor Khan wish their fans a happy new year.

Bollywood celebrities wish Happy New Year 2021 to their fans on Instagram, see pics

New Delhi: 2020 has been a difficult year in the history of mankind. The only thing good about it is that its finally getting over. 

People across the world are coming together to celebrate New Year's Eve and embrace 2021. 

Bollywood is no exception to it. Bollywood celebrities have already planned their new year's eve at exotic destinations. Many of them have been using their social media handles to wish all the fans a happy new year.

Bollywood actress Disha Patni posted a picture on her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora posted her picture in a swimming pool sporting a green swimwear. 

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture and said goodbye to 2020.  

Alia Bhat shared a photo on her Instagram where she is standing near a bonfire holding a drink in her hand. " And to whatever lies ahead of us.. Cheers!"

Karina Kapoor Khan shared a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan and on Taimur to wish her fans a happy new year. 

Tags:
Disha PataniMalaika AroraSonakshi SinhaAlia BhatKareena Kapoor
