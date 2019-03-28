Happy to achieve things on my own: Jacqueline Fernandez

Mumbai: It has been ten years for Jacqueline Fernandez in Bollywood and the actor is happy with the way her career has shaped up.

Fernandez, who started her career with 2009 film "Aladin" and has been a part of big-ticket productions such as "Kick", "Housefull" and "Race 3", says she has always got work on the basis of merit.

"I am happy I was able to achieve things on my own. Sometimes things worked out and sometimes it did not. But there was always a fight to push myself to do better, to grow as an actor," Jacqueline told PTI.

The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's home production film "Drive", "Kick 2" opposite Salman Khan and "Kirik Party" with Kartik Aaryan.

Talking on the sidelines of the launch of cosmetic brand Color Bar, Fernandez said she loves make-up but finds the idea of being photographed constantly annoying.

"No one likes to get clicked all the time. Even when you we are clicking photo with your friend and you are not looking great... We can't be in hair and make up 24x7. I don't feel like getting photographed every time."