Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra test COVID positive: 'The Virus Finally Caught Us'

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra have tested positive for COVID-19. The two took to their respective social media handles to share the news on Friday. Harbhajan asked anyone who came in his contact to get tested and asked people to take care.

“The only positive you don’t want to be.. #covidpositive #staysafe,” tweeted Geeta along with a photo of herself resting at home.

Harbhajan wrote, “I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care”.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 21, 2022

Last year in December, Harbhajan announced that he is retiring from all forms of cricket.

Penning an emotional note for her husband on the occasion, Geeta wrote, “Today I want to say how proud we are of you and what you have achieved. I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands, you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high”.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, and a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, who they welcomed last year. Geeta had last year also opened up about facing miscarriages and she also revealed that Harbhajan is a hands-on father.