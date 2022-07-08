NewsLifestylePeople
Hardik Pandya and wifey Natasa Stankovic kiss and dance in their first Original track - Watch

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. 

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic's sizzling chemistry is adored by fans. The all-rounder recently shot for Alexa Original video track with Natasa and it looks super romantic. The video was shared by popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani. 

Natasa and Hardik's love-filled track will definitely be a hit among the masses. For all those who don't know, Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring in January, last year. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy home on July 30, 2020, naming their baby boy Agastya. 

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni. 

Natasa and Hardik's fun posts on social media have been pepping up their Insta game lately!

