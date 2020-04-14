Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s throwback pics are sugar, spice and everything nice

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic is burning up Instagram and how! The model-turned-actress is currently on a sharing spree and is busy sharing throwback pictures from her vacations and time spent with Hardik. The gorgeous pictures call for a freeze-frame and she looks every bit stunning in them. One of the photos feature Natasa in a black printed monokini and she poses at a beach. “Just a while ago #vitaminsea,” read the caption of her post.

The other post is from Mauritius and is all about sun, sea and sand. “Live a good story,” she wrote.

Hardik features in a special post by Natasa. The video has been taken in a car and they flaunt their moves while the music plays.

Hardik and Natasa are spending time together amid the quarantine break and have treated us to some fabulous pictures of themselves.

The star couple got engaged in January in Dubai. Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.