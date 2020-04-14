हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic’s throwback pics are sugar, spice and everything nice

Natasa Stankovi is currently on a sharing spree and is busy sharing throwback pictures from her vacations and time spent with Hardik.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic is burning up Instagram and how! The model-turned-actress is currently on a sharing spree and is busy sharing throwback pictures from her vacations and time spent with Hardik. The gorgeous pictures call for a freeze-frame and she looks every bit stunning in them. One of the photos feature Natasa in a black printed monokini and she poses at a beach. “Just a while ago #vitaminsea,” read the caption of her post.

The other post is from Mauritius and is all about sun, sea and sand. “Live a good story,” she wrote.

Take a look at the pictures here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just a while ago...  #vitaminsea

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live a good story.  #memories #mauritius

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Doesn’t she look ravishing in them?

Hardik features in a special post by Natasa. The video has been taken in a car and they flaunt their moves while the music plays.

See the video here (Don’t forget to swipe right).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

random photos/videos from my camera roll.  #tb

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Hardik and Natasa are spending time together amid the quarantine break and have treated us to some fabulous pictures of themselves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a fun session with my babies

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

The star couple got engaged in January in Dubai. Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

