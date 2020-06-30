हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya to ladylove Natasa Stankovic: Bubs from where are you getting this glow?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic's love story is nothing less than a perfect fairytale. The cricketer is besotted with his beautiful ladylove who is expecting their first baby together.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic's love story is nothing less than a perfect fairytale. The cricketer is besotted with his beautiful ladylove who is expecting their first baby together.

In one of his recent posts, Hardik, who calls Natasa, Bubs (aww, too cute, right?) asked her from where is she getting all the glow on her face? Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@natasastankovic__ bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face? 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Well, looks like it is the pregnancy glow on Natasa's face.

Hardik and ladylove Natasa's sudden baby announcement took fans by surprise. The couple shared the pregnancy together by posting the same post on social media. 

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that point in time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

She was last seen in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' as a contestant with TV actor and friend Aly Goni.

 

