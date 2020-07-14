Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Natasa Stankovic flaunts her baby bump in fab pics: Happiness is on the way

New Delhi: Actress Natasa Stankovic, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Hardik Pandya, treated her Instafam to a set of some stunning pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump. In one of the pictures, Natasa is seen posing with a cheerful smile on her face. She looks like a million bucks in a yellow floral dress. "Happiness is on the way, Hardik Pandya. Grateful and blessed," she captioned her post.

The other post features Natasa cradling her baby bump while looking stunning in a black spaghetti top. She wrote, "Live simply, love generously & learn constantly."

You look gorgeous, Natasa. It's hard to miss the radiant glow on your face!

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and the couple announced about embracing parenthood in May.

"Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," she said. Hardik, too, shared the same post on his Instagram timeline.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.