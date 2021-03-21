हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harman Baweja wedding

Harman Baweja wedding: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aamir Ali share stunning inside pics

Actor Harman Baweja tied the knot with fiance Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday (March 21) in a Sikh marriage ceremony in Kolkata. Raj Kundra, Sagarika Ghatge, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhary, and others attended the ceremony.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Harman Baweja tied the knot with fiance Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday (March 21) in a Sikh marriage ceremony in Kolkata. Raj Kundra, Sagarika Ghatge, Aamir Ali, Ashish Chowdhary, and others attended the ceremony.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was not present for the wedding, shared her wishes for the couple through her Instagram account. "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys," wrote the actress.

Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, who attended the wedding, burned the dance floor with his moves. "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet," captioned the businessman.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9)

Television actor Aamir Ali, shared a fun video from Harman's mehendi ceremony. "#dostkishaadi #haldi #sashandherman #indianwedding," Aamir captioned his post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

See below for more images shared by celebs of Harman-Sasha's wedding.

 

Harman Baweja is son of film director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja. He made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the sci-fi romantic film Love Story 2050. 

