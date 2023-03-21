topStoriesenglish2586108
PAUL GRANT

'Harry Potter' And 'Star Wars' Actor Paul Grant Passes Away At 56

Paul Grant, who played the role of a goblin in the Harry Potter series passed away at the age of 56 after collapsing at the King's Cross Station in London.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Washington: Paul Grant, who acted in `Star Wars: Return of the Jedi` and `Harry Potter and the Sorcerer`s Stone`, passed away at the age of 56 years. "I`m heartbroken... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He`s gone too soon," Grant`s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News, reported Deadline, a US-based media company. 

The actor was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday, March 16 at a train station in London and was declared brain dead at the scene. Grant was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19. Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition to `Star Wars` and `Harry Potter`, the actor also had `The Dead` (1987) and `Labyrinth` (1986) to his credit. Grant is also acclaimed as a stunt performer in productions like `Willow` (1988), `Labyrinth` and `Legend` (1985). 

In a statement to The Sun, Sophie Jayne said, "I`m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone`s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight." Grant`s girlfriend Maria Dwyer added, "Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."  

