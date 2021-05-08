Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary's BIG revelation about 13-year-long struggle, says haters call her 'nachnewali' - Watch

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary in her latest video has made some big revelations about her life journey. The popular celebrity on social media talked about how in these 13 years of struggle, her fans helped her through with their love which kept her going.

Sapna Choudhary in her latest video revealed how when her father died on December 21, 2008, leaving behind her mother, brother and sister. He was the sole breadwinner of the family and after his sudden demise, Sapna took upon herself to support her kin financially.

She captioned the video: वक्त का कुछ नहीं पता दोस्तों कब किसका कैसा आ जाए बहुत बुरा दौर चल रहा हैशुक्रिया मेरा इतना साथ देने के लिए @sanjeet_saroha_official

Sapna Choudhary shared that she was all of 14 in 2009 when she started dancing on -stage to back her family. She even called out to her haters who teased her and had all sorts of derogatory names for her such as 'nachnewali', 'thumkelagane wali' etc

On the personal front, Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu had a court marriage last year. They were in a relationship for over four years. The couple welcomed a baby boy in October. Sapna had kept her marriage and pregnancy under wraps.

Sometime back this year, Veer Sahu had confirmed the good news via Facebook live session. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on the popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.