Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary's death hoax creates panic, actress hits back saying 'my family was very upset'!

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-actress Sapna Choudhary fans and family were taken aback by a recent death hoax doing the rounds. Finally, she has reacted to the rumours and blasted all those who spread wrong news.

Sapna Choudhary told Times of India, "It was very upsetting for my family. They didn't know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!"

Reacting to the rumours, she clarified that another singer had died and maybe rumours of her death picked up due to this confusion.

"A singer had passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don't know. It's sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened.”

On the work front, Sapna has featured as Veerey Ki Wedding and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on the popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.