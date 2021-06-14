Haseen Dillruba's writer Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee Pannu lash out at Navjot Gulati for 'sexist' tweet!

New Delhi: Director Navjot Gulati has been caught in a controversy over his pointed tweet at the film Haseen Dillruba's writer Kanika Dhillon, who has striked back to his 'sexist' and 'misogynistic' tweets.

He had taken a dig at the writer by saying that she only got screenwriting credits as she had married into the production house. Kanika Dhillon is married to Himanshu Sharma, who was the writer of the 'Tanu Weds Manu series' and 'Raanjhanaa'.

In his tweet he wrote, "If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer (something that should be the norm) You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals".

Check out his tweet:

Kanika Dhillon did not take this insult lying down and retaliated with a strong tweet.

In response to this, Kanika Dhillon wrote, "Hi @Navjotalive I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day."

She further wrote, "And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right—- shame on u!"

The lead actress of the upcoming film 'Haseen Dilruba' Taapsee Pannu also came out in support of the screenwriter.

She wrote, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman’s success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can’t be overtaken by the bitterness in u."

After the issue took over the internet, Navjot Gulati issued a clarification and wrote, "My tweet was to criticise the Credit system by Netflix and i made an observation which was meant as a quip. I did not tag anyone. Nor did i want this to divert the attention from the main issue of Netflix not crediting cast and crew in the trailer. Especially Writers."

Director Navjot Gulati is known for films such as 'Jai Mummy Di', 'Happily Ever After', and 'Best Girlfriend'.

The film, Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon. It features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. It is set to release on July 2, 2021.