New Delhi: Popular television turned film actress Surveen Chawla in one of her recent interviews opened up on facing the casting couch in the industry.

In her latest interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kannan, when she was quizzed if she ever faced body-shaming, Surveen replied, "Ya this was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it's their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned."

Talking about the casting couch, the Hate Story actress added, "It's just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south actually and it was quite a difficult period...It was there but I don't think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at."

On the work front, Surveen Chawla will be seen opposite R Madhavan in Decoupled. The web series is set to release on Netflix on December 17, 2021. Directed by Hardik Mehta, it tells a tale of a separating couple.

She made her TV debut with Balaji Telefilm's show 'Kahiin to Hoga' and went on to act in more small-screen projects. She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies.

She got married in 2015 but made it public only in December 2017. She had a Christian wedding in Italy. Does the place remind you of the recent star-studded wedding of the year—Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too got married in Tuscany, Italy.

Surveen was even seen on the dance reality show 'Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena' in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S Sreesanth. She made her debuted in Kannada, with Paramesha Panwala and in Bollywood featured in Hate Story 2, Ugly and Parched.

Surveen was also seen in the web series Haq Se and Sacred Games.