Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla’s most impressive looks - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Surveen Chawla started her showbiz career from television and went on to star in many movies and OTT series. From ‘Kasauti Zindigi Ki’ to ‘Hate Story 2’, ‘Parched’ among others, Surveen has played many amazing roles along the years.

Surveen celebrates her birthday on August 1.

The actess has not just made her mark in Hindi cinema but has also estabilished herself in Kannada, Telgu and Punjabi language movies respectively.

Surveen is also known for her amazing style sense. Be it ethnic wear or western, the actress looks stunning in them all. Let's take a look some of her most breath taking and impressive looks.

With her fun and stylish attires, she brings a lot of attention from the netizens. From studio to street, Sureen looks beautiful, in all of them.

Some of her latest works include ‘Haq Se’ that is streamed on AltBalaji and the famous ‘Sacred Games’, on Netflix.