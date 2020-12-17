Have some shame: Diljit Dosanjh to Kangana Ranaut as she tweets to him over farmers' protest

New Delhi: The war of words between Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' protest doesn't seem to end anytime soon. It all started after Kangana misidentified a woman at the protest as Bilkis Bano, famously known as Shaheen Bagh's Dadi, in response to which, Diljit tweeted to her that she is a woman farmer.

In the vitriolic exchange that followed, Kangana called Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar's "pet", a "bootlicker" and asked if he wasn't ashamed of defending somebody who "instigated" the Delhi riots earlier this year.

The Punjabi star in turn accused the actress of lying and instigating people by playing with people's emotions.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has fired a fresh salvo against Diljit Dosanjh and also took actress Priyanka Chopra's name, who, too, has lent her support to the farmers.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the 'Fashion' actress accused Diljit and Priyanka of "disappearing after instigating the farmers".

To which, Diljit Dosanjh asked in Punjabi who has given her the "authority to decide who is a patriot and who is not?" and told her to "have some shame before claiming that the farmers are anti-nationals."

Earlier in December, Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the Singhu border in Delhi, extending support to the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws.