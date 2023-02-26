‘He Came In My Dream’: Asim Riaz Opens Up On Sidharth Shukla’s Sudden Demise

New Delhi: It’s been more than a year since Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2, 2021 and his fans and admirers are still reeling from the shock. Now recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, his co-contestant and rival on the show Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz opened up about how he felt after his death.

“He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

“I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din,” he further added.

Sidharth and Asim shared a love-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss house and in fact, their banter turned out to be one of the most popular things on the season. Meanwhile, on the work front, On the work front, Asim Riaz made his debut as a musical artist and released a rap song. He is rumoured to be one of the contestants on the second season of popular reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. His relationship with actress Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had become the highlight of the show. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled `Tu Yaheen hai`. She also graced the sets of `Bigg Boss 15` season finale and dedicated a special tribute to the beloved memory of her close friend.