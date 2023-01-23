topStoriesenglish
'He sent a message and introduced himself': Assam CM again says that he didn't know Shah Rukh Khan

CM, while addressing the media, said, "I know film stars of my time. I didn't know Shah Rukh. He sent a message and introduced himself"

New Delhi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma once again said that he didn't know Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and the actor sent him a message and introduced himself. 

CM, while addressing the media, said, "I know film stars of my time. I didn't know Shah Rukh. He sent a message and introduced himself- 'I'm Shah Rukh Khan. I want to speak to you'. I didn't have time then. So later at 2 am, we spoke and I told him that there'll be no disturbance in Assam (regarding movie Pathaan)." 

 

Biswa's comment comes a day after he revealed that King Khan called him up at 2 AM in the night. Taking to Twitter, he said that SRK had called him expressing concern over an incident in Guwahati in protest against SRK's upcoming film Pathaan. He added that he had assured him that the Assam government will maintain law and order. 

He wrote, "Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it’s the duty of the state govt to maintain law and order. we will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

 

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' releases in theatres on January 25. The much-awaited spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Sidharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is produced under the banner of Yash Raj films.

PathaanPathaan release datePathaan trailerPathaan bookingsShah Rukh KhanAssam CMAssam CM SRK

