Hilarious Alia Bhatt Leaves Jamie Dornan And Gal Gadot In Stitches: Watch

As Heart of Stone is nearing its release, the star-studded cast featuring Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot are promoting the movie in full swing. In the latest promotional video shared by Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt left her Heart of Stone co-stars, including Jamie Dornan, laughing out loud as they tried to give hints about their upcoming release. Taking to Instagram, Gal Gadot posted a clip that features Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer as they sat together. Gal Gadot took to Instagram to share a promotional video from Heart of Stone to give a brief idea about the film in 15 seconds.

Gal Gadot’s Promotional Video

Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer accompanied Gal Gadot in the video. Gal Gadot’s caption read, “15 seconds is not enough!!! #HeartofStone.”



The video begins with Gal Gadot introducing everyone. She says, “We are the cast of Heart of Stone.”

Alia continued, “We are going to attempt to try and tell you everything you need to know about the film in 15 seconds, without any spoilers.”

As they begin, the cast used words like, ‘Parachute Skii Jumping’, ‘Explosions’, ‘Sabotage’, ‘Poisoned Knife Fight’, etc.

Alia Bhatt Leaves Gal Gadot And Jamie Dornan In Splits

Continuing to spill the beans about the film, Alia Bhatt suddenly starts fumbling and giggling. She begins to make rib-tickling noises like ‘Ahhhhouuu,’ making Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Matthias Schweighöfer burst out laughing. The camaraderie between the actors just makes the film a lot more exciting.

Movie enthusiasts’ reaction to Gal Gadot’s Video

Within hours of the post shared by Gal Gadot, fans chimed in and reacted to the fun-loving video.

One fan wrote, “Love how Alia is not faking her accent.”

Another comment read, “She is fitting well there more than Bollywood due to her unconventional foreign looks.”

“Gal Gadot was all I needed to hear,” an individual commented.

Alia, too, shared the video on her Instagram Stories with a cute sticker.

About Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’

Tom Harper’s directorial, Heart of Stone features Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in key roles. The film revolves around Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, a highly accomplished spy and a secret member of the Charter, a covert organization, that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety. Alia Bhatt will play the antagonist opposite Gal Gadot. Alia’s character is named Keya Dhawan. The Heart of Stone trailer was launched at Tudum 2023 in Brazil. The film is slated to release on Netflix on August 11.

Alia Bhatt’s Professional Commitments

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh will also star in key roles.

After this, Alia is set for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Post that, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. There are also speculations that Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Reports also suggest that she is going to headline film in YRF’s spy universe as well.Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is scheduled to release on Netflix on August 11. The action-packed thriller features Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in key roles.