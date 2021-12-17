'Heartbroken' Sonu Sood mourns death of young shooter Konica Layak

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, on December 16, took to Twitter to condole the death of national-level shooter Konica Layak who was found hanging in her hostel room in Bally in Howrah district.

Humanitarian and actor Sonu Sood had gifted her a German-manufactured rifle amid the pandemic after he learnt about her struggles. According to a PTI report, she was training at Karmakar's academy for a nominal fee.

Condoling her tragic demise, Sood wrote on Twitter, "Heartbroken by this sad news, I remember when Konika was presented with a rifle, she promised to bring me an Olympic medal. Today it is all over. May God give strength to his family."

Take a look at his tweet:

इस दुखद ख़बर से दिल पूरी तरह टूट गया,

मुझे याद है जब कोनिका को राइफल भेंट की थी तो उसने मुझे ओलंपिक्स का मेडल लाने का वादा किया था। आज वो सब खत्म हो गया।

ईश्वर उसके परिवार को शक्ति दे। https://t.co/0MSWTtlvu6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 16, 2021

National-level shooter Konica Layak was found hanging at her hostel by the police. According to Howrah Police sources, a suicide note was found with her where she blamed 'depression' as the reason for taking the extreme step. The incident happened on Wednesday.

"She was depressed for not getting chances, she wrote in the note," said a police official as quoted by PTI, adding that the 26-year-old girl was due to get married in February. This is the fourth such case in recent times in the shooting fraternity.

Recently, young pistol shooter Khushpreet Kaur Sandhu, who had made her junior India debut at the last World Championship in Lima, committed suicide after registering low scores at the Nationals.

Before that, two more shooters - Hunardeep Singh Sohal and Namanveer Singh Brar, also took the extreme step.

(With PTI inputs)