Varun Dhawan

Heartbroken Varun Dhawan grieves his driver Manoj Dada's sudden death, says 'he was my everything'!

Manoj Dada drove Varun Dhawan to Mehboob studio in Bandra for an ad shoot and later, he suddenly complained of chest pain. 

Heartbroken Varun Dhawan grieves his driver Manoj Dada&#039;s sudden death, says &#039;he was my everything&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle on Wednesday and mourned the sudden demise of his driver of 26 years, Manoj Dada. He reportedly suffered a heart attack and despite rushing to Lilavati hospital, couldn't make it. 

Varun shared an old video of him at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds where he acknowledged the efforts and love of Manoj Dada. The heartbroken actor wrote: Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit,humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Several reports claim that Manoj drove Varun Dhawan to Mehboob studio in Bandra for an ad shoot and later, he suddenly complained of chest pain. He was rushed by the actor’s team to Lilavati hospital where he was pronounced dead. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Several celeb friends including Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sophie Choudry, Hakim Aalim, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and many others mourned Manoj Dada's demise and extended condolences to the family. 

Manoj was reportedly working for Varun Dhawan for many years and the actor has said that he will take care of Dada's family. 

 

