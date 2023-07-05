Heartthrob Millionaire: Once A 'Chocolate Boy' Who Romanced Manisha Koirala On Screen, Left B-Town To Start A Million-Dollar Company, Net Worth In Crores

Arvind Swami, who is well-known for his cinematic appearances, made the switch from acting to business. Despite being a successful actor and respected in the film industry, he made the decision to pursue other interests and business endeavors. As an actor who later became an entrepreneur, Arvind Swami experienced several significant life changes.

Film Career And Challenges

Arvind Swami made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry in the early 1990s with Mani Ratnam's action drama 'Thalapathi'. He gained immense popularity with his breakthrough role in the movie 'Roja' (1992), directed by Mani Ratnam. Swami's charming looks and versatile acting skills made him a sought-after actor in the industry. He appeared in several successful films, including 'Bombay' (1995) opposite Manisha Koirala and "Thani Oruvan" (2015), among others. However, his films were struggling to find an audience by the late 1990s. After completing a few production schedules, three of his Tamil movies—Gandhi Krishna's Engineer, Azhagam Perumal's Mudhal Mudhalaaga, and Mahendran's Sasanam—were all stopped. The first two, in which he appeared opposite Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, respectively, never saw the light of day in theaters. Mahesh Bhatt's project with Aishwarya Rai and Anupam Kher's debut directorial effort, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, were two notable Hindi films that he signed at the time. Both eventually fell through.



Transition to Entrepreneurship

After 2000, Swamy quit acting in films because he was discouraged over the course of his career. He concentrated on overseeing his father's business. As the director of V.D. Swamy and Company, Swamy continued to operate in the construction and international business sectors. He was made president of InterPro Global and chairperson and managing director of the transaction processing firm Prolease India in 2000. He oversaw technology and operations for the execution of multiple procedures across numerous international sectors. Then, in 2005, he founded Talent Maximus, a company that handled payroll processing and employed temporary employees in India. Arvind Swami chose to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions despite his success in the film industry. He stopped acting and concentrated on expanding his business ventures.

Clothing Brand And Other Ventures

A clothing brand, 'Deivee', was established by Arvind Swami in 2016. The brand primarily focuses on activity and sportswear for both men and women. Swami's choice to launch a clothing company that encourages an active lifestyle was driven by his enthusiasm for exercise and healthy living. Swamy also founded Ixoraa Media, an Indian media and entertainment company. The company's main goals are the creation and distribution of material for cinema, television, and online media. Covai Property Centre (CPC), an Indian real estate firm with offices in Coimbatore, is also connected to Arvind Swami. The business specializes in the development of residential and commercial properties and offers consulting, construction, and property management services.

Brand Ambassador

In addition to founding his own clothing brand, Swami also became the brand ambassador for various products and companies. His association with brands like Nippon Paint and Sanlam Insurance showcases his ability to leverage his popularity and entrepreneurial skills.

Return to Acting

While exploring entrepreneurship, Arvind Swami continued to pursue his passion for acting. He made a successful comeback to the film industry with notable performances in movies like "Thani Oruvan" (2015) and "Chekka Chivantha Vaanam" (2018). He starred alongside Kangana Ranaut in A. L. Vijay's biographical-political drama Thalaivii in 2021. In the movie, he took on the role of politician-actor M. G. Ramachandran. With Ottu (2022), Arvind Swami makes a 25-year comeback to Malayalam film.

Arvind Swami's journey from a movie star to an entrepreneur demonstrates his versatility and willingness to explore different domains. It showcases his ability to balance his creative pursuits in the film industry with his entrepreneurial endeavors.