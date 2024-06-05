Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Gets Praise From Co-Actors Shekhar Suman, Shruti Sharma And Indresh Malik

New Delhi: Seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar got everyone talking about it. The Netflix 8 episodic series is all set to witness its season 2 which was announced recently. Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb in the series has got some rave reviews from her co-stars from Heeramandi including Shekhar Suman and Indresh Malik.

Here's what other actors have to say about Sharmin Segal.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Shekhar Suman praised Sharmin's refreshing performance in the show and said, "I found Sharmin’s performance refreshing, because even in real life, there are people who are ‘reticent’ and ‘hardly emote’."

While praising her Shruti Sharma said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I’ve seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets."

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Indresh Malik further added "I had a blast working with her and she’s a wonderful soul. In between shots, we used to joke and, mark my words, she’ll go places. There have been masterpieces in history that the masses have rejected. After 10-15 years, people realise it’s a masterpiece. But when it was made and released, people rejected it outright there and then. So everybody has the right to criticise. You cannot stop anybody from commenting or criticising. So it’s all about your state of mind”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.