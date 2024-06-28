Advertisement
SHARMIN SEGAL

Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Goes To Italy For A Luxe Vacay, Says 'Ek Baar Break Lijiye' Ala Alamzeb Style - PICS

Heeramandi actress Sharmin Segal is married to a billionaire business honcho Aman Mehta.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Goes To Italy For A Luxe Vacay, Says 'Ek Baar Break Lijiye' Ala Alamzeb Style - PICS Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden OTT show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Netflix not only became one of the most loved series but also gave enough limelight to the actors in it. A grand canvas, larger-than-life visuals, enthralling music, and an engaging storyline - the show has it all. Actress Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb recently took a break from her work schedule and headed straight to picturesque Italy for a brief vacation.

Sharmin Segal took to her social media and shared some amazing pictures from her Italian sojourn. Looking gorgeous in the pictures, the actress wrote in the caption aka Alamzeb from Heeramandi:

"ek baar break lijiye
ice cream kha lijiye
 karne ko hai tayyar hum
neela neela pani dikha dijiye

Sharmin Segal made her big screen debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal opposite newcomer Meezaan Jafri. The movie got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut that year. She was the assistant director in Gangubai Kathiawadi and later starred in the 2022 horror comedy 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'. 

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1, 2024. 

