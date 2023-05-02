topStoriesenglish2601994
Hema Malini Pens Heartfelt Note As She Celebrates 43rd Wedding Anniversary With Dharmendra- See Pics

Hema Malini took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note as she celebrated 43rd wedding anniversary with husband and actor Dharmendra. The veteran actress also shared a string of pictures with him.

Last Updated: May 02, 2023

Mumbai: Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood`s most iconic couples, are celebrating their 43rd marriage anniversary today. On Tuesday, the actor-turned-politician thanked her fans for their heartfelt wishes. Taking to Twitter, Hema dropped a string of throwback pictures and wrote, "I personally thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey spanning 43 years of togetherness and with all your good wishes, will continue to be a smooth journey in tandem. Few photos over the years." 

She dropped some more pictures and wrote, "Here are a few more spanning our years together." Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Wish u a happy marriage Anniversary Dharm Sir & Hema Ma`am, "a user wrote. Another user commented, "Perfect Jodi of Bollywood ever." "Wow 43 years. Congratulations, "a user commented. 

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood. She also added new photos taken on the occasion of their 43rd anniversary. Hema could be seen dressed in a red saree while Dharmendra wore a pink T-shirt with a black cap. 

Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like `The Burning Train`, `Sholay`, `Raja Jani`, `Baghavat`, `Dharm Aur Qanoon`, `Do Dishayen` and many more. The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in director Karan Johar`s upcoming film `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon`s upcoming untitled romantic film.  

