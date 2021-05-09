हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hema Malini

Hema Malini's secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

The actress turned politician Hema Malini recently revealed that her secretary Markand Mehta passed away due to COVID-19.

Hema Malini&#039;s secretary dies of COVID-19 complications
File photo

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Hema Malini said her secretary Markand Mehta has died of COVID-19 related complications.

In a heartfelt note, Malini took to social media late Saturday evening to mourn the loss of Mehta, who she said was part of her family.

"With heavy heart I bid farewell to my associate of 40 yrs, my secretary, dedicated, hard-working, tireless Mehta ji. He was more a part of my family. We lost him to covid. He is irreplaceable & leaves a void that cannot be filled, ever (sic)," Malini wrote on Twitter, alongside pictures of Mehta.

Malini's actor daughter Esha Deol said Mehta, who was in his 80s, will be missed a lot.

"He was a member of our family & he is irreplaceable. He was the best for you mamma @dreamgirlhema. What a dedicated human. Will miss you our dearest Mehta uncle. May his soul rest in peace," Deol wrote.

Actor Raveena Tandon and singer Pankaj Udhas also offered their condolences. "Heartfelt condolences OmShanti," Tandon said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to you and his family may his soul rest in eternal peace Om shanti," Udhas wrote. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 2,664 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,73,235, while the death toll in the city increased to 13,713 with 62 fresh fatalities, according to a health department official. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hema MaliniHema Malini secretaryHema Malini secretary deathHema Malini newsHema Malini COVID-19COVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Mother's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor calls mom 'The Rock of Gibraltar', posts adorable childhood picture

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Bollywood Breaking: Malaika wants to become a mother even at the age of 47